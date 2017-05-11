The First Food Tech Accelerator In China Is Funding Silkworm Flour And Fancy Juices

When a Chinese newspaper broke a story in January about a ring of underground factories making counterfeit soy sauce –packaged in brand name bottles, but made with dirty water and carcinogenic industrial salt–it wasn’t an isolated case. In the first nine months of 2016, the government found more than half a million food safety violations.

A new food tech accelerator, the first of its kind in China, hopes to help tackle the problem of food safety–along with a long list of other challenges in agriculture and health in the country, from sustainably meeting a growing demand for protein to addressing the fact that there are now more overweight people in China than in the U.S. One in four diabetics in the world now comes from China.

“Our mission is to shape the future of good food by investing in early stage startups that use technology to solve food system challenges in China,” Matilda Ho, founder of Bits x Bites, a Shanghai-based accelerator that launched this year, tells Fast Company. “In China, there are so many signals that have been happening in the past few years that we need to start building an ecosystem platform for people to push for this.”

Ho, originally from Taiwan, worked as a consultant for BCG and Ideo on Chinese food projects before launching her own food startup, Yimishiji, in 2015. The startup is an online farmers’ market, similar to Good Eggs in San Francisco, that connects Shanghai consumers with chemical-free produce delivered by electric bikes. Each item was very difficult to source; it took nearly a year to find bananas grown without pesticides. In its first 18 months, it has gained 40,000 subscribers and is still growing. But Ho realized that she wanted to help build an ecosystem of other startups approaching better, healthier food in different ways. (Her work earned her a place in the 2017 class of TED fellows, a program that supports young innovators around the world).

One as-yet-unnamed startup in the accelerator now is developing noodles and other foods made from silkworm flour. The worms are a plentiful byproduct of the silk industry–making a pound of silk can require as many as 3,000 cocoons with insects inside, which are normally discarded. But they can also be a healthy source of protein.

“If you compare the nutritional facts, it’s almost the same and even [better than] the cricket flour that a lot of Western startups are using right now,” Ho says. “But it could be more cost-effective, and then the input is so much more efficient compared to all the other animal agriculture.”

Another startup in the accelerator, Frugee, is making cold-pressed, high-pressure pasteurized juice from fruits and vegetables, which it markets as an alternative to eating salad. “Chinese people don’t have a history of eating salad, and they can never understand why people eat salad for lunch or for dinner,” Ho says. “So the way that we try to encourage people to do it is to combine these two together–by saying you can drink this small bottle of juice, and you’re actually having the same nutrition of having a bowl of salad.” (Experts say that it’s not exactly the same–juice has less fiber, for example, and fruit juice is high in sugar).

The third startup, Alesca Life, produces hydroponic farms in shipping containers and the software to run them and is already installing systems in both Beijing and Dubai, focusing first on hotels that want to grow produce for their restaurants. Hydroponic and aeroponic farming is becoming more common in some regions of China, and Ho thinks it will quickly grow–partly because China has to feed around 20% of the world’s population with only 7% of the arable land.