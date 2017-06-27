MIT team shows off a new approach to flying cars—drones that drive

When it comes to drones, they are usually built for one mode of transportation: flying or driving. This mono-modality means drones aren’t as efficient as can be at navigating areas like cities where certain areas may be no-fly zones and other areas may have natural or artificial land barriers preventing a drone from driving through it, reports MIT News .

Now a team of researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory aim to get around this single mode of navigation issue by creating hybrid drones that use artificial intelligence to identify why one mode of transport is better than the other and automatically switch between flying and driving depending on the physical and regulatory properties of the area the drone is in. You can check out how the system works in the video below.