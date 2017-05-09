How To Survive A Sick Day At The Office That You Really Can’t Avoid

On days when you’re sick as a dog, you’d probably agree that it’s best to stay at home. But then you realize that you’re out of sick days—and that your company isn’t the type to say, “Hey, that’s okay. Work from home for as long as you need. Just don’t get us sick!”

And you have the terrible realization that you have to go into the office, even though you can barely breathe out of your nose and can’t stop coughing all over the place.

It’s impossible to snap your fingers and recover instantly for the sake of your teammates. But here are a few things you can do that’ll help you avoid dragging everyone down with you.

1. Work From The Most Remote Corner You Can Find

A few years ago, I went on the internet and diagnosed myself with tuberculosis. And even though my diagnosis was completely wrong, I was legitimately ill and could have used a sick day—yet my boss insisted that I come in anyway.

I was convinced that my presence would infect every single one of my friends and that nobody would ever talk to me again. But then as I walked into the office for work that morning, I remembered that there was a small room for salespeople to call their clients in relative silence that no one ever used.

Maybe for you, it’s a conference room that’s always open. Or maybe it’s an empty desk that’s a few feet away from everybody else. No matter what it is, try to find somewhere you can sequester yourself and be as sick as you want without infecting the company.

2. Bring Cleaning Supplies Everywhere You Go For The Day

This might sound silly, but hear me out. The unfortunate truth is that you’re probably going to have to be around people while you’re hacking up a lung. And while that’s no fun for anyone, you can still take matters into your own hands by preparing yourself with the necessary cleaning supplies to wipe away any evidence that you were sick—especially if you happen to do so at someone else’s workstation.