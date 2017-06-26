advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Report: Apple buys German company that holds key technology for augmented reality glasses

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

MacRumors sniffed out record of an Apple affiliate company in Germany buying a computer vision company called SensoMotoric Instruments. SensoMotoric is said to hold a trove of patents related to real-time eye tracking, which could be used as an input method in a future pair of Apple AR glasses. Here’s the SensoMotoric technology in action:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life