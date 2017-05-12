Why My Startup Scrapped Its Perfectly Successful Business Model

This spring, Tesla pulled ahead of General Motors to become the most valuable car maker in America. That’s despite GM breaking records in 2016 with 10 million cars sold and earning $12.5 billion in profit. Tesla, meanwhile, delivered 76,230 cars and lost $219.4 million . As dazzling as GM’s numbers are, investors are betting the upstart Tesla has the brighter future.

Is there some dark secret at the heart of GM’s business? A design flaw savvy investors have sniffed out? Not exactly. The simple truth is that incumbent businesses, even those as iconic as GM, are often at a chronic disadvantage. They’re victims of their own success–even while they’re busy succeeding.

Technology has always accelerated change–that part isn’t new–but the pace of that acceleration is quickening. Industry leaders can find themselves industry laggards more suddenly than ever. To sidestep the incumbent trap, companies that are doing just fine sometimes need to ditch their business models and try something totally different. It isn’t easy, but I know from experience that it’s possible.

How My Company Set Its Own Trap

It’s not easy to think of new ways to do business that are different from everything you’ve done before–especially when what you’re doing is working. It’s even harder to follow through and take action. My company, BuildDirect, spent years growing quickly as an online seller of home-building supplies. The company was highly valued and we were doubling our sales every year. We had a great business. Then we changed it fundamentally–on purpose.

BuildDirect ordered goods from suppliers and sold them to customers across North America. We were, for the most part, simply transplanting a brick-and-mortar model online, rather than fully embracing technology to create a different way of doing business. Despite outward appearances, our model was quickly growing obsolete. But the way we could tell was because demand was high, not because it was flagging.

Customers wanted to buy more from us, but we were failing them because much of the time we didn’t have the inventory to make the sale. The data told us what our customers wanted. We’d try to pass that along to our suppliers, but it often got lost in translation. We tried for years to solve this problem but just couldn’t keep up with the growth. So at the end of 2013, I went to our board and told them our only way forward was to change almost everything about how we did business. If we didn’t, we’d eventually stagnate and fail. But if we did, we could create something exponentially more valuable.