Why Pay For Another Art Book When You Can Download It For Free?
The Guggenheim Museum’s ever-expanding digital library of free art books has grown to include the works of Picasso, Lichtenstein, Klimt and more.
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum is doubling down on its mission to make more of its archives accessible to the public by converting more than 200 art books into PDF and ePub formats that are free to download.
In collaboration with the Internet Archive, the Guggenheim Museum has been releasing a sizable library of content over the years, typically consisting of out-of-print or rare books. The museum’s latest release includes books featuring the art of Mark Rothko, Pablo Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, Gustav Klimt, Wassily Kandinsky, and more.
Peruse the Guggenheim’s full (and free) catalog here.