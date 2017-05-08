SNL’s “Handmaid’s Tale” Is An Oblivious-Dude Dystopia That’s Too Real

WHO: The team at Saturday Night Live, and guest host Chris Pine.

WHY WE CARE: There’s pure evil, there’s those who were just following orders, and then there are some dudes with no idea anything’s wrong. A Handmaid’s Tale-themed sketch from SNL over the weekend goes after this last group–both the fictional version and its real-life equivalent. In the world of Margaret Atwood’s harrowing dystopian classic, women bear the brunt of responsibility and penalty for a plague of infertility. Mass subjugation follows; their money liquidated, their rights stripped away, and much worse. Well, much worse for some, anyway.

In SNL‘s take on the rapturously reviewed miniseries, currently airing on Hulu, a flock of lax-bros unaffected by the apocalyptic wrath in the Republic of Gilead hasn’t even noticed anything is . . . off. It’s what political theorist Hannah Arendt calls the banality of evil, the normalization (there’s that word again) of human wickedness. While it’s played for laughs here, the oblivious frat guys shouting “Girl squad!” at institutionalized handmaids, as though nothing’s changed, this same blitheness is reflected in every well-off white guy unconcerned with the plight of others in Trump’s America. Under his eye, indeed.