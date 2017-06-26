CBO says Senate health care bill would leave 22 million people uninsured over the next decade

The numbers are in, and they’re pretty scary. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) today estimated that the Senate’s version of the GOP plan to repeal Obamacare would leave 22 million more people uninsured by 2026. That’s slightly better than estimates for the House’s version of the bill, which the CBO projected would leave 23 million uninsured. The plan, which Senate Republicans revealed last week after cooking it up in secrecy, would increase the number of uninsured by 15 million next year alone, mostly because of the elimination of the Obamacare penalty, the office said. The legislation would also reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over 10 years. Read the full projections here.
