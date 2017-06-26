Pharma bro trial’s first big challenge? Finding jurors who don’t think Martin Shkreli is terrible

With controversial pharma exec Martin Shkreli’s fraud trial set to begin in Brooklyn, at least a dozen jurors have been excused for bias against the so-called “pharma bro,” Bloomberg reports. Potential jurors have called Shkreli “an evil man,” a “snake,” and a “price gouger.” While Shkreli is perhaps best known for his unapologetic decision to raise the price of a drug used by HIV patients more than 5,000%, he’s facing federal criminal charges for allegedly defrauding investors. In recent months, he’s faced comparisons to President Trump for his refusal to curb controversial social media posts, even as he awaits his day in court.