How Can Ivanka Trump Help Women Who Work When It Is Illegal For Her To Discuss Trade?

The law forbids employees within the executive branch from participating in matters that affect their own financial interests. Since Ivanka still has full ownership of her brand, which imports clothes and shoes from other countries, it is illegal for her to discuss anything related to the apparel import business.

That includes a wide set of issues. She’ll have to excuse herself from any conversation involving trade, the proposed tax on goods imported into the country, and policies that aim to keep clothing manufacturing jobs here in the United States.

“The problem is that trade agreements cover a whole range of products,” says Richard Painter, a law professor and an ethics adviser to President George W. Bush.

In late March, Ivanka said that she would become an official government employee, serving as an unpaid adviser to her father in the White House. In her statement, she explained that she would be “subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees.”

Earlier in the year, she said that she would step away from running her own fashion brand, as well as from her management role at the Trump Organization. But she and her other family members still own the business. Her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also an official government employee, is bound by the same rules as she is, since the law applies not only to one’s own business but to their spouse’s.

This places Ivanka in a tricky position, one that even Donald Trump is not subject to, since the president does not have to abide by the rules of other White House employees. “This is a statute that applies to everybody in the executive branch but the president and vice president,” says Painter says.