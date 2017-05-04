In Major Pivot, Oculus Shutters Its VR Film Studio

Facebook-owned Oculus announced today that it is shutting down its virtual reality filmmaking operation, Story Studio , effective immediately, in order to focus its efforts on supporting third-party VR content development.

In the blog post, Oculus head of content Jason Rubin wrote that, “Now that a large community of filmmakers and developers are committed to the narrative VR art form, we’re going to focus on funding and supporting their content. This helps us turn our internal research, development, and focus toward exciting but unsolved problems in AR and VR hardware and software.”

The move means the immediate shuttering of all Oculus Story Studio projects, including development of its fourth film, Wolves in the Wall, and continued work on its innovative content-creation tool, Quill. However, Oculus is planning on open-sourcing the Quill source code and encouraging third-party developers to continue work on it.

Despite the shutdown, there will be no layoffs at Oculus. Instead, every Story Studio employee will be given an opportunity to find a role elsewhere at Oculus or Facebook.

That includes Story Studio creative director Saschka Unseld. But it’s also hard to see someone like Unseld, a former filmmaker at Pixar, finding a satisfying role at Facebook, even though he will be given the chance to take on responsibilities in the company as a consultant or technical advisor.

The decision to shut down Story Studio, which has made the highly regarded films Lost, Henry, and Dear Angelica, will allow Oculus to devote more resources to programs like its VR for Good initiative, which provides resources, mentorship, and equipment to outside VR filmmakers.

Within the VR industry, shutting down Story Studio is likely to be seen as unsurprising, but as a bit of a disappointment.