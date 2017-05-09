How To Make Your Actual Work As Addictive As Email

If you’re reading this article, you probably already know that email messes with our productivity and focus. How many times have you been deep into a project only to be distracted by a barrage of messages that flooding your inbox? Before you know it, you’re spending the rest of your day in reactive mode dealing with everyone else’s requests.

Many of us are, in fact, addicted to email. As Fast Company previously reported, checking email can release the pleasure hormone dopamine, the same hormone that gets discharged during sex, gambling, and drug consumption. There is also the FOMO factor: The off chance that there’s something important there. And let’s not forget just checking email to procrastinate. Related: How The Most Productive CEOs Keep Emails In Check But what if you scrapped the idea of getting your email addiction under control, and instead focused your energy on replicating that addiction when you’re doing truly important tasks. Why We’re Addicted To Email Jocelyn K. Glei, author of Unsubscribe–How To Kill Email Anxiety, Avoid Distractions, And Get Real Work Done, wrote in her book that it’s our addiction with progress that powers our addiction to email. We see the number of our email notifications going down, and we feel like we’re accomplishing something. Glei says it’s part of the brain’s “completion bias,” in which we get a shot of pleasurable dopamine as soon as we complete a task like answering an email, making us feel compelled to keep doing it. The problem is that answering our emails is almost never the best use of our time. According to Glei, answering emails “can lead us to become addicted to busywork at the expense of carving out time to do our best work.” In most instances, you’re responding to other people’s agendas, at the expense of your own. Step 1: Change The Way You Think About Email Step one of transferring your email addiction to real, meaningful work addiction is to stop letting your inbox dictate what you should focus on each day.

