Kraft Wants Moms To Swear Like Mother Trucking Melonfarmers

If you’re a parent, you’ve done it. Maybe in the car. Maybe in the kitchen. Maybe when you’ve stepped on Lego in the dark for the 3,000th time. Swearing in front of your kids is one of the less publicized parental rights of passage. And now for Mother’s Day, Kraft says it’s OK.

https://youtu.be/jV-opIMAtD4

Melissa Mohr, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing, breaks it down in this ad from agency CP+B Boulder. She says a recent Kraft study revealed that 74% of moms admit to swearing in front of their kids. The other 26% are full of sh*t. And just as dropping F-bombs around the offspring is fine once in a while, so too is feeding your kids mac n’ cheese. The message to moms here seems to be, whether it’s passing on your longshoreman’s vocabulary or eating dinner out of a box, don’t be too hard on yourself either way.

Kraft is attaching Mother’s Day cards with “Fail-Cancelling Earplugs” to select boxes of mac n’ cheese to help shield kid’s ears. Which sort of contradicts the ad’s message, but makes for a decent gimmick. Or you can order your own pair to cancel out the worst of the pandering momvertising that will surely rain down on us over the next week.