Missouri women are a Senate vote away from living in an early stage of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ever feel like we are living in the first chapter of a dystopian novel? In an “emergency” special session, Missouri’s Senate is currently considering legislation that would allow employers to fire or not hire women who use birth control or have had abortions. The bill has the support of the state’s governor, Eric Greitens, and passed in the House last week.

Under the bill, SB 5, landlords could also refuse to offer housing to women based on their reproductive health choices. The Federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act prevents discrimination against women who have had an abortion, but makes no mention of birth control. That means that if this bill passes it would be perfectly legal for a boss or landlord to ask a women what forms of birth control they use.

Under His Eye indeed.

via Newsweek