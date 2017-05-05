From Planning The Met Gala To The ACLU’s Ascent: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned what planning one of New York’s biggest fashion events really involves, how the ACLU’s meticulous preparation for a Trump presidency pushed the organization to the forefront of the resistance, and what Facebook looks for in its hires—from interns to product managers.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of April 30:

1. I’m Facebook’s Head Of People—Here’s What We’re Hiring For Right Now (And Why)

Lori Goler has been with Facebook since 2008. Over the years, she’s seen the company grow from just a few hundred employees to an organization of some 17,000 that’s ranked among the best places to work. This week Goler shared what the tech giant is looking for right now in all its potential new hires, whether a software engineer in New York or a financial accountant in Dublin.

2. The Networking Secret That Only Requires Writing Four Emails A Year

How do you maintain a strong network during all the times when you don’t really need it? As soon as your job search kicks into gear, it can seem a little awkward to just start calling loose connections out of the blue for coffee. Etsy’s Jason Shen has a solution. Here’s his technique for keeping in touch with friends and acquaintances by writing no more than four long-form emails a year.