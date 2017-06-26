The Super NES Classic will include an ill-fated 1990s game that never made it to market

Nintendo is releasing another retro console this fall, with one killer hook for classic game aficionados: Among the Super NES Classic’s 21 preloaded games is Star Fox 2 , which Nintendo canceled toward the end of development more than 20 years ago . (The company reportedly wanted to avoid unfavorable 3D graphics comparisons between the Super Nintendo and newer consoles like the Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn, and eventually released a slicker Star Fox on the Nintendo 64.)

Nintendo plans to launch the Super NES Classic on September 29 for $80, though it’s unclear if the company will produce enough of them this time around. With last year’s NES Classic, Nintendo didn’t seem to anticipate the demand for video game nostalgia, and ended production after an all-too limited run. It’d be a shame if the only way to play Star Fox 2 faced a similar fate.