Waymo just tapped Avis to help it manage future self-driving car fleets

Earlier this year Waymo invited people in Phoenix to join its early rider program—its first public self-driving trial. There will be 600 Chrysler Pacifica minivans involved in this test fleet. Now we know who will manage them. Waymo is teaming up with rental car agency Avis, which will support and maintain the cars during the pilot, according to Reuters. The pilot and partnership with Avis is an important next step in Waymo’s self-driving efforts, one that will test its ability to create self-driving technology but run related services.
