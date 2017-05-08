What A Former Google Manager Can Teach You About Your Company’s Bias Toward HiPPOs

Ask CEOs about their priorities within their companies, and it typically won’t be too long before they mention some form of “improve innovation.” CEOs in IBM’s recent Global C-Suite Study stated that accelerating innovation was central to their goals.

But for all that time and resources spent, former Google product manager Dan Siroker, CEO of customer experience platform Optimizely, says that one cultural misstep could be preventing you from getting the best and most creative input from your team: HiPPO bias.

It’s not the deadly African mammal. Rather, HiPPO bias is the tendency to accept “highest paid person’s opinion” as the most valuable.

Siroker argues that automatically deferring to the most senior person in the room is an ineffective and outdated approach that must be replaced. “In most organizations, they have a command and control culture, where decisions get made at the top of the organization. Typically, whether they’re right or wrong, whether they’re using data or not, it ends up falling on usually the most senior person in the room,” he says.

While that may work in organizations that need to be hierarchical, such as the military, for the most part, it could be robbing you of important input from other members of the team. When you give everyone access to the data they need to provide informed opinions and feedback—and create an environment where such feedback is welcome—you invite all your team members to contribute the best they have to offer, he says.

How do you prevent HiPPO bias? There are a few ways to ensure it doesn’t become a dominant force in your company.

Embrace A Culture Of Transparency And Using Data To Make Decisions

Siroker tells new Optimizely employees two things: First, the company values “ownership” in its culture. That means that you shouldn’t be afraid to bring up new ideas and advocate for them. “I want everyone at Optimizely to own their successes and failures, and empower others to own theirs,” he says.

But that only works if there’s transparency, he says. He makes a commitment to new hires to be as transparent as possible, especially with data. When people have equal access to data, they can make better decisions and bring well-formed ideas to the table. If the only people who have access to the company’s data are the leaders, then they are cutting off one of the fundamental elements of fostering innovation in their teams, he says.