Just in time for the Fourth of July, Trump’s travel ban gets a second chance

The Supreme Court has decided that it will look into whether Donald Trump’s proposed travel rules—which would bar people from six predominately Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S.—is constitutional. The court, however, won’t hear the case until this fall and has decided that parts of the ban can go into effect until then.

The ruling goes against two other federal court judges who ruled that it should be put on hold until its constitutionality is decided. SCOTUS said the ban can’t be enforced for people who have relatives in the United States, reports NBC News, but it can be enforced for refugees and those with no ties.

#SCOTUS grants stay in part; ban is limited to "foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the US."

— Cecillia Wang (@WangCecillia) June 26, 2017





[Photo: Robert Couse-Baker via Wikimedia Commons