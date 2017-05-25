Honest Trailers Celebrates Its 200th Video And A Vision For Its Future

Andy Signore wants to be taken seriously–and he’s fully aware that may be somewhat of a challenge as the creator of Honest Trailers, a wildly popular YouTube channel that gives comedically blunt breakdowns of blockbuster films.

Since the first “honest trailer” of Star Wars: Episode I–The Phantom Menace‘s 3D release in 2012, Signore and his team have managed to spin that viral hit into the media company Screen Junkies, which houses a multitude of digital shows all focused on film and TV. The challenge for Signore, who is also senior vice president of content for Screen Junkies’s parent company DEFY Media, has been keeping his flagship entity fresh while establishing a brand that can prove its more than trailer spoofs.

“The whole plan is to figure how can we be seen as not just an internet brand. How can people think of us as an authority in film and TV, with more of a comedic take than regular entertainment shows?” Signore says.

Signore has said before that he ultimately sees Screen Junkies as the ESPN of film and TV: a digital network with a similar commentary format but, of course, with “nerdier debates.”

“I do think there’s a hole for that right now, and we’re doing really well at building enough credibility to get us to that point where we can then become that authority,” Signore says.

In addition to Honest Trailers being nominated for an Emmy last year and hitting its 200th video milestone this month, part of building that credibility has been proving financial stability and audience engagement outside of YouTube.

Screen Junkies added its subscription service, Screen Junkies Plus, in 2015 as a means to offer premium content for viewers willing to pay $5 per month. That supplemental revenue stream has allowed Screen Junkies to venture into new territory, namely documentaries. Signore announced earlier this month that several documentaries are currently in the works–the first one on deck for a release later this year profiles the 1999 cult classic Galaxy Quest.