Study: More boomers, senior citizens, and even Republicans are coming around to gay marriage

A new study from the Pew Research Center shows that support for same-sex marriage is at its highest point in over 20 years. While the traditional gift is cotton, the study is an apt way to mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 2015 landmark decision Obergefell v. Hodges , which legalized same sex marriage.

The study shows that by a margin of nearly two-to-one (62% to 32%), more Americans now say they favor allowing gays and lesbians to marry than say they are opposed to it. Young people are the most supportive (cue up Whitney Houston singing, “I believe the children are the future…”) with 76% of millennials and 65% of Gen Xers saying they support same-sex marriage. However, baby boomers are slowly getting on board, too, with 56% of them now favoring same-sex marriage, while 39% are opposed. Even senior citizens are realizing same-sex marriage won’t trigger an angina attack, with support nearly doubling among members since 2007.

Support for allowing gays and lesbians to marry legally has steadily risen across racial and ethnic groups and even *gasp* Republicans. According to Pew, 47% of Republicans and independents who lean Republican now favor same-sex marriage, with 48% opposing it. (Yep, based on this study, a majority of Republicans no longer oppose same sex marriage.) As recently as 2013, Republicans opposed gay marriage by nearly two-to-one (61% to 33%). Guess two years after the fact, they realized that letting people marry whomever they want regardless of gender didn’t trigger the apocalypse as written in the book of Revelations and/or The Hunger Games.



[Photo: Unsplash user Peter Hershey]