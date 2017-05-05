Tech For Campaigns Is Giving Progressive Politicians A Silicon Valley Boost

Following the announcement that Mike Pompeo , who had held the House seat in Kansas’s Fourth Congressional District since 2011, would assume the role of CIA director in Donald Trump’s administration, the state of Kansas announced the special election on January 24 and slated it for April 11.

The race was not expected to be close. Ron Estes, the Republican candidate, had the backing of Trump, Mike Pence, and Ted Cruz; Trump had taken the district by 27 points in the presidential election in November. At the start of the election, the democratic candidate, James Thompson, a Wichita-based civil rights lawyer, told his team that he would consider it a victory if they lost by 20 points. But on April 11, the closing polls showed that Thompson missed the seat by just 8 points.

What happened to turn a blood-red conservative district into a “Lean Republican” one? Many factors–from Trump’s more recent low approval ratings, to Kansas Governor Sam Brownback’s atrocious standing in the state, to intense motivation for Democrats–all combined to make the district a potential harbinger of what might come during the 2018 midterm elections. And helping Thompson capitalize was a new Silicon Valley initiative called Tech for Campaigns.

Following the election, three tech industry veterans–Jessica Alter, Peter Kazanjy, and Ian Ferguson–teamed up to launch Tech for Campaigns (TFC), a platform that connects liberal and progressive campaigns with web developers, designers, social experts, and data specialists, who offer assistance and expertise free of charge. “It’s a skilled volunteer engine for the left,” Alter tells Fast Company.

TFC got involved with the Kansas special election around six weeks before the polls opened, and deployed a team of Silicon Valley-based experts to help boost engagement. It worked: TFC brought in a marketing pro and a social media expert to do audience segmentation and targeted outreach through Thompson’s Facebook and Twitter channels. Thompson’s Facebook page followers rose from 1,300 to over 10,000, and the average likes per post spiked from 20 to around 600. Engagement rates were 15 times greater that those among Estes’s base.

The blue-ing of traditionally red districts is not attributable to tech involvement alone; TFC did not work on the special election in Georgia, where Democrat and documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff has pushed a historically Republican district toward a runoff in June, signaling a more fundamental shift in the political landscape in many parts of the country. (Ossoff’s campaign was, however, bolstered by Flippable, an organization that uses a data-driven approach to try to flip districts blue.) TFC’s organizers intend for their platform to help carry out and sustain those shifts as they happen, and to help reclaim some of the over 900 seats that Democrats have lost at the state level since 2009.

Down-ballot elections–like those for congressional seats or local office–are where change begins, Ferguson tells Fast Company, but those campaigns are often run on a shoestring budget, hovering around $1 million, as compared to the around $1 billion shelled out for presidential campaigns. “Often, they’re run by four or five people, who don’t necessarily have the in-house tech or digital expertise that a lot of folks in our networks do,” Ferguson says. TFC, Alter adds, has been working with races in Virginia, which is in the midst of a statewide election cycle. Trent Armitage, the executive director of Virginia’s House Democratic Caucus, told Alter that TFC has equipped candidates with resources and skills they would not otherwise have been able to access. “That was a real “aha” moment for us–realizing that we can step up and provide these skills,” Ferguson says.