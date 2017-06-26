SCOTUS will weigh in on that baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will weigh in on whether a Denver baker unlawfully discriminated against a gay couple by refusing to bake them a wedding cake. Back in 2012, David Mullins and Charlie Craig visited Jack Phillips’s Masterpiece Cakeshop in Denver to order a cake for their upcoming wedding reception, the AP reports. The couple planned to marry in Massachusetts, where same-sex marriage was legal at the time, and then hold a reception in Colorado. Phillips refused to take their order, on the grounds that his religious beliefs barred him from baking a cake for a same-sex marriage.