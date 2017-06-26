SCOTUS will weigh in on that baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will weigh in on whether a Denver baker unlawfully discriminated against a gay couple by refusing to bake them a wedding cake. Back in 2012, David Mullins and Charlie Craig visited Jack Phillips’s Masterpiece Cakeshop in Denver to order a cake for their upcoming wedding reception, the AP reports. The couple planned to marry in Massachusetts, where same-sex marriage was legal at the time, and then hold a reception in Colorado. Phillips refused to take their order, on the grounds that his religious beliefs barred him from baking a cake for a same-sex marriage.
Mullins and Craig filed a complaint, and in 2014, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission determined that Phillips’s action violated state law. That ruling was upheld in Colorado state courts, on the grounds that Phillips violated Colorado’s public accommodations law, which prohibits refusing service to customers based on factors such as race, sex, marital status, or sexual orientation. As similar cases pop up around the country, the Supreme Court has decided to enter the fray. While equal rights activists say the landmark 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges should have settled the issue, the recent addition of Neil Gorsuch to the court may change things.
[Photo: Unsplash user Brooke Lark]