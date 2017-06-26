advertisement
Watch J.K. Rowling’s 20th-anniversary Harry Potter tweet spread around the world

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

You already know this, but everyone’s favorite boy wizard isn’t a boy anymore. Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary is today, and to mark the occasion, J.K. Rowling, an author who never has to work again in her life, tweeted her thanks to Potter fans around the world—and they listened. Social analytics platform Talkwalker tweeted back with an animated graphic showing how Rowling’s tweet spread throughout the world over the first few hours. Check it out below. It’s, um, spellbinding.

