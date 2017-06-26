This will make you understand why you click on certain headlines and not others

Researchers at BuzzSumo analyzed over 100 million headline phrases that resulted in the most engagement from users on social media. They found that certain three-word phrases, or trigrams, that were included in headlines garnered more engagement from users in the forms of likes, shares, and comments. By far, headlines with the phrase “will make you” got the most engagement on Facebook. That was followed by headlines with “this is why” and “can we guess” phrases in them. The worst performing headlines included the phrase “simple way to” followed by “that actually work” and “don’t forget to.”