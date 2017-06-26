This will make you understand why you click on certain headlines and not others

Researchers at BuzzSumo analyzed over 100 million headline phrases that resulted in the most engagement from users on social media. They found that certain three-word phrases, or trigrams, that were included in headlines garnered more engagement from users in the forms of likes, shares, and comments. By far, headlines with the phrase “will make you” got the most engagement on Facebook. That was followed by headlines with “this is why” and “can we guess” phrases in them. The worst performing headlines included the phrase “simple way to” followed by “that actually work” and “don’t forget to.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens