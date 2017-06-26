Check out SpaceX’s Iridium 2 launch

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched on Sunday, June 25, at 1:25 p.m. PDT from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California carrying a payload of 10 communication satellites to low-Earth orbit. After delivering its payload, the Falcon 9 rocket then returned to Earth and successfully landed on SpaceX’s droneship in the Pacific Ocean. You can check out the Iridium 2 mission launch, payload delivery, and landing all in the video below. SpaceX has also posted some cool shots of the launch on their Flickr page.