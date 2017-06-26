Pandora’s Tim Westergren is the latest CEO to step down

Well, that didn’t last long. Fifteen months after taking over as CEO, Pandora cofounder Tim Westergren is reportedly stepping down . The company hasn’t said anything about a potential replacement.

The news comes amid a lot of change and challenges at the 15-year-old music company. Westergren, who took over somewhat suddenly for previous CEO Brian McAndrews last year, oversaw the final stages of the launch of Pandora Premium, its paid music subscription service. The new offering was built from the remains of Rdio, one of three companies it acquired in late 2015 as the company attempted to expand into subscriptions, live event ticketing, and music analytics. Another of those acquisitions, TicketFly was just sold to Eventbrite for $200 million. At the same time, Pandora got a $480 million investment from SiriusXM, a company that many people expected to acquire Pandora.

Last month, news broke of an executive departure at one of Pandora’s main rivals when Tidal CEO Jeff Toig left the company, its third chief executive in two years.