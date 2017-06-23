advertisement
Airbnb is testing out a way to split the cost for bookings

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Airbnb is trying out group payments. “We’re currently testing a way to split the cost of a trip on the Airbnb platform. This is a limited, initial pilot–our goal is to make it even easier to use Airbnb to travel with friends and family,” reads a statement from Airbnb spokesman Tim Rathscmidt. The ability to split payments on the platform was first discovered by the Next Web. It’s a new payment pilot built on the same infrastructure as its flexible payment options (a feature I discovered while booking my honeymoon recently). Airbnb is known for experimenting with ways to pay, but the sudden burst of innovation comes after it acquired Tilt.

