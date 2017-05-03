How PwC’s Tim Ryan Creates Trust-Based Leadership

In his first week as the CEO of PwC, one of the largest professional services firms that provides audit, tax, and advisory services to Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Tim Ryan found himself in Dallas as tensions mounted between the African-American community and the police.

That Friday morning in early July, Ryan says he struggled to focus, “I found myself overseeing a 46,000-member workforce devastated from a series of shootings in Baton Rouge, St. Paul, and Dallas.” Wondering if his colleagues were feeling the same way, Ryan decided to send a note out to the entire firm that morning “expressing my grief and sadness while still knowing that wasn’t enough.”

Ryan was struck by the overwhelming response that he received. This, along with other conversations that Ryan decided to set up, in townhalls and safe spaces at PwC revealed, “the depth and immediacy of how this situation was affecting them—and how much they wanted to connect with others to process what was unfolding. I knew I was taking a risk by hosting these conversations, given I had only been in the job for a few days. [But I also] knew that we needed to address what was going on. I couldn’t expect our employees to show up at work thinking it was business as usual.”

Although PwC is among the top companies when it comes to diversity (ranking #5 in 2016 on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies list), Ryan says he realized, through the kinds of conversations the company was hosting, that they still have a long way to go. “We didn’t have the foundation to have hard conversations. I wanted to change that culture. We didn’t appreciate that some of our co-workers who were black came to work worrying about their child’s safety. We didn’t know that some of our black professionals teach their children how to not get pulled over,” he says.

These were the gaps in empathy and understanding that Ryan wanted to help bridge. And, since July, a key challenge for him as CEO has been to keep up that conversation. The firm has implemented a new training plan to deal with unconscious bias in which employees can work at their own pace and are able to track their own progress—an approach that research shows is more effective than mandatory training.

Now Ryan is also looking to impact the wider corporate culture through the “huge convening power of PwC” as he put it, based on the fact that as a professional services firm they work with almost every Fortune 500 company.

He also plans to bring his CEO peers to talk about diversity and inclusion “so they can all learn best practices from each other,” as part of an initiative set to launch this summer. “Diversity is not just an issue for CEOs who have a lot of resources, financial and human capital. Rather, the challenge is to help the tens of thousands of businesses who don’t have the same resources like we do to invest in diversity.” The company also plans to make its new training plan available to other companies and the public free of charge.