Apple’s Quarterly Earnings: Nothing Fancy, But Nothing Broken

Apple reported financial results for the first three months of 2017 that were mainly in line with expectations, with a couple of concerning line-item misses.

The company earned $11 billion on revenues of $52.9 billion. The revenue number just missed the $53 billion most analysts expected. But revenues were toward the top end of Apple’s own projections for the quarter. The company said earlier it expected to report between $51.5B and $53.5B in revenue for the quarter. iPhone: The Waiting Game Apple sold around 50.8 million iPhones during the March quarter—a one percent increase over Q2 last year. The first quarter of the calendar year is typically a seasonally down quarter, so expectations weren’t high. Last quarter (including the holiday season) Apple sold a surprising 78.3 million of the devices, ending a three-consecutive-quarter trend of declining sales. Phone sales weren’t expected to be stellar because the hype cycle about the Apple’s next phones—likely announced in the fall—is well under way and many people are probably holding off upgrading their iPhone in the meantime. Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged this during the earnings call with analysts Tuesday. “We’re seeing what we believe to be a pause in purchases on iPhone, which we believe are the result of earlier and much more frequent reports of future iPhones,” he said. Services: Big And Getting Bigger Investors have been emboldened by the impressive growth of Apple’s services business, including all the digital content we buy from the App Store or iTunes. Apple reported services revenue of $7.0 billion, off 2% from last quarter but up 18% from the March-ending quarter last year. Analysts had expected about $6.78 billion in services revenue this quarter, representing a 13.2% increase from the $5.99 billion in services revenue Apple brought in during the March-ending quarter last year. “It’s well on its way toward being the size of a Fortune 100 company,” Cook said of the services business.

The services business also grew 18% in final calendar quarter of 2016, contributing $7.2 billion of revenue (Cook said the services business contributed $20 billion in revenues in full year 2016). Apple has big plans for the business, which can treat the more than a billion iOS devices like vending machines for digital services. Cook said Apple is trying to double its services business in the next four years. China: The Slipping Giant In the nearer term, Apple is depending on strong revenues from sales in China, which it expects to be its largest market in the world. But China sales haven’t been growing as expected, slipping below European sales in the last three quarters. This quarter was a continuation of the theme. Apple reported China revenues of $10.7 billion, a drop of 14% from the first three quarters of 2016. Apple reported $12.49 billion in sales from China in the March-ending quarter last year. Analysts had expected a retreat in this year’s March quarter (to less than $12 billion), but not to the extent Apple reported. Cook did his best to spin the situation to the positive, pointing out during a call with investors that the first two fiscal quarters combined had significantly more China revenue than the same two quarters the previous year. “We continue to be very optimistic about our opportunity in China,” he said. Macs: Still Life In The Old Platform Yet Mac sales are a pleasant surprise this quarter. Apple says it sold 4.2 million units, an increase of 4% from the same quarter last year. Mac sales had slid down for a whole year before growing slightly year-over-year last quarter. The continued growth is welcome news, especially as some users (creatives and professionals) have questioned Apple’s commitment to the Mac. iPad: The Doldrums Continue We’ve been waiting for some good news on the iPad front for a good while now, and we didn’t get it today. iPad sales fell again to 8.9 million units, a 13% slide from last year’s March quarter.

