The “stardust” wasp is a creepy-looking, 100 million-year-old tribute to David Bowie

As anyone who has seen Jurassic Park knows, amber can preserve specimens for eras. So when Longfeng Li, a student at China’s Capitol Normal University, showed up at the Smithsonian with some specimens preserved in Burmese amber, researchers were able to identify them as two new-to-science species of wasps that were some 100 million years old.

According to Science Daily, one of the wasps belongs to a genus (Proteroscelio) that scientists only know exists thanks to the fossil record from the Cretaceous period. The second wasp, meanwhile, actually still has living relatives: While that discovery surprised scientists, civilians are mostly impressed by the fact that the newly discovered wasp was named in homage to David Bowie. The wasp’s scientific name is Archaeoteleia astropulvis. Astropulvis is Latin for “stardust” and given as a tribute to Bowie‘s alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Bless them, but scientists are such nerds, something we already knew from watching Jurassic Park.



[Photo: Dr. Elijah J Talamas]