Watch Immigrant U.S. Military Vets Take On Online Haters In New PSA

According to a new PSA campaign, approximately 11% of all U.S. veterans come from an immigrant background. Since October 2001, more than 109,321 members of the military have become U.S. citizens as a result of their service.

And yet, a quick scan online and you will find flag-waving, anti-immigration hate by the tweetload. So military vet organization Vets Fight Hate has teamed up with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to launch a social media campaign aimed at personalizing immigrant stories for those spewing views largely based in racism.

Created with Wing, Grey Worldwide’s Hispanic communications agency, the campaign answers the anger with inclusive, positive messages and stories from immigrant U.S. vets.