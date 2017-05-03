Dots Is Making A New And Very Different Game (Starring A Woman!)

Dots cofounders Patrick Moberg and Paul Murphy are an unsurprising duo. They are both well-groomed white men working for a popular technology company. Murphy, the CEO, is very good at inserting business information into the conversation. Moberg, the chief creative officer, is, well, the creative one. He has shaggier hair and the lanky, cross-legged disposition of someone who works with ideas. He sometimes speaks in almost a whisper, as some creative genius is perhaps wont to do. Put together, the two almost comically represent business and creativity.

advertisement

Dots is about to announce a new game on a new frontier for the company. The company’s mobile games up until now have been fun, aesthetically pleasing puzzles that help you bide away time on your smartphone. But Dots’ still-somewhat-mysterious upcoming app, Wilds, is avatar-driven, meaning players control a character who leads the adventure. And Wilds’ protagonist is a woman. In Wilds, players move the main character through a naturalistic 3D world. As she walks around, players encounter “obstacles” to get her through, in the form of “Tetris-like” puzzles. For the uninitiated, Dots launched some five years ago with a truly addictive and beautifully designed game called, funny enough, Dots. It was the simplest of gameplay–use your finger to connect dots and voila! they disappear. Because our feeble minds love bright things and patterns, the barebones aesthetic of Dots–along with its addictive gameplay and lovely UI–made it into a huge hit. In the following years, Dots came out with two more games–“Two Dots” and “Dots & Co“–both of which have a similar puzzle-like design but with a few more frills. The apps combined have seen more than 100 million downloads. Dots & Co was released last summer, and introduced some characters who sit on top of the puzzles to help players complete them, as well as a digital currency so people could make in-app purchases more easily (these puzzlers are so addictive, it’s very easy to be tempted into buying more gameplay turns). But unlike Wilds, in the Dots games, players move through the game level by level in a linear fashion–once you complete a level, you only have one choice as to where to go next. Meanwhile, Wilds is an open-map game that lets players pick from a multiple of options and decide for themselves where they want their character to go next. Wilds allows players to make decisions about where to move, including moving to different puzzles, which will ultimately alter the outcome of the game. Wilds’ avatar play is not untested by the company. The animals in Dots & Co were side characters and could not be moved around from puzzle to puzzle, but they did help provide a blueprint for the designers as they figured out how to inject animate objects into Wilds. “The [Dots] games have had these linear paths that you work your way through,” says Moberg. But Wilds allows users to play around with different map courses, so “you can explore the different worlds as you see fit,” he says. “There’s way more player agency,” he continues. “The player can choose where they effect the map and when.” Each of his company’s games, says Moberg, focuses on different types of players and what they look for in a game. The first Dots is for someone who probably doesn’t even have a game on their phone–the cofounders say a third of their business’s audience don’t have any other game besides Dots on their phones. Beyond the name and knowledge of the shift, I have not been given much more to play with. Dots produced a teaser, which features a strapping blond person in a forest who finds a hovering orb (because of course) and then touches it… which tells me very little about Wilds. The cofounders, however, very proudly showed me the teaser in their snazzy audio video editing cave (I had already seen it, but it was nice to hear it with good speakers and on a big screen).

advertisement