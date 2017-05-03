This Question Can Make Your To-Do List A Lot More Manageable

Not long ago, one of my team members showed up to our one-on-one check-in with an admirably thorough list. It included what they were working on, the areas where they felt blocked, and a few questions that they had for me. We had a productive chat and both left feeling energized, but I later realized something was missing.

There was one very important question they didn’t ask me: “Which items on my list of tasks and projects are the most important?”

Not Sure What To Focus On? Just Ask Your Manager

Most talented people at work cover more surface area than their managers are aware of. And that’s often because they pick the right things to prioritize in the first place. But that doesn’t mean they always do it alone. A few years into my career, I realized that figuring out what to focus on at work wasn’t a complicated process —I just needed to ask.

Still, most employees tend to think of prioritizing their workloads as a solo affair. That’s one reason why time management is so often a major burden. But you work on a team, so why not run your individual to-do list past the person who heads up that team? Give it a try; chances are your manager won’t see it as an imposition.

Related: Five Things I’ve Learned As A New Manager At Google

Once I clued into this, I continued to bring a list of everything I was working on to my one-on-one meetings with my manager, but I also added a question into the mix every week: If I have five things on my to-do list but can only do three of them well in the time I’ve got, which three should they be? These simple requests for my manager’s input helped me make sure we both agreed on what I should focus on, and over time, I got a lot better at focusing on the right things.

I like to think of these as “forced alignment” conversations. The whole point is for managers and employees to get on the same page about what’s most important to the growth of the business and what individual team members are doing to advance it.