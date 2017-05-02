Jimmy Kimmel’s Personal Plea For Obamacare Will Leave You Speechless

WHO: Jimmy Kimmel.

WHY WE CARE: Yesterday afternoon, Republican Congressman Mo Brooks, whom you can contact right here, had some words for Jake Tapper about the Trumpcare bill currently gestating in D.C.:

“My understanding is that it will allow insurance companies to require people who have higher health care costs to contribute more to the insurance pool. That helps offset all these costs, thereby reducing the cost to those people who lead good lives, they’re healthy, they’ve done the things to keep their bodies healthy. And right now those are the people—who’ve done things the right way—that are seeing their costs skyrocketing.”

Congressman Brooks is the latest politician to broadly paint those who have pre-existing conditions as selfish sinners taking advantage of the righteous among us, who choose to avoid a lifestyle that attracts cancer. As a cold calculation, it might make sense to charge more for health insurance to those who are at higher risk of needing it. However, that morally bankrupt equation only makes sense if one is completely devoid of empathy, and has never met an otherwise healthy person afflicted with a sneaky disease. It’s possible some of the people making these decisions, or their constituents, haven’t even tried to imagine such a person. Enter Jimmy Kimmel.

His voice is already quivering when he launches into his monologue. That should be the first clue that Kimmel is about to deviate from his usual talk show rhythms. “I have a story to tell about something that happened to our family last week,” he starts, before warning viewers–mercifully–that the story has a happy ending. The warning is helpful, because the story itself is the nightmare of every single parent, expecting or otherwise.

What follows is the harrowing tale of how Kimmel and his wife, the very funny comedy writer, Molly McNearney, almost lost their newborn infant son. In horrifyingly vivid detail, the host recounts how their baby, Billy, was born with a heart disease, and needed surgery immediately. The ‘happy ending’ part arrives when, after a few days of touch-and-go, Billy survived. He will very likely need surgery again in the future, but for now, he’s okay. Going through this experience, however, made Kimmel and McNearney keenly aware of how lucky they were to be able to afford for their baby to be okay. At this point, the host pivots from the personal to the political, without switching subjects.