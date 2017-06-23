Scientists think there’s a Mars-shaped object lurking in the solar system past Neptune

Scientists may have uncovered a planet lurking in the dark, all the way out past Neptune. Kathryn Volk and Renu Malhotra at the University of Arizona believe they have uncovered signs of a new possible planet with the mass of Mars. They believe its mass is warping the orbits of objects floating around in the Kuiper belt, according to New Scientist .

Last year, Caltech astronomers Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown used a similar methodology to predict the existence of a ninth planet (no, not you Pluto) farther out in the solar system. Volk’s and Malhotra’s “Planet 10” would be closer to home. They will publish their study in The Astronomical Journal, showing how the wonky, warped orbits are best explained by a new planet. “The most likely explanation for our results is that there is some unseen mass,” Volk said in a statement. “According to our calculations, something as massive as Mars would be needed to cause the warp that we measured.” She also told New Scientist that “it would have to be quite a fluke for this to not be a real effect.”

Of course, not every astronomer is jumping on board with Planet 10’s existence quite yet. Batygin pointed out to Gizmodo that there’s still one big problem with this theory: “It runs into the problem that it hasn’t been observed yet.” We’ll be over here watching Ancient Aliens while the astronomers sort this one out.



[Photo: NASA]