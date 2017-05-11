W. Kamau Bell On Why Awkward Conversations Will Change Your Life

Perhaps nobody should talk to noted white nationalist, Richard Spencer, he of the face-punch heard ‘round the world. If someone does have to speak with Spencer, however, and on TV at that, it’s for the best that it’s W. Kamau Bell. After all, Bell is such a virtuoso of the awkward conversation that if he doesn’t change Spencer’s mind—and let’s face it, he probably won’t—he’ll at least extract some valuable nugget of insight from hearing him out, and share it with the rest of us.

The word awkward used to mean something else. Before it came to be embodied by Zooey Deschanel’s adorable social ineptitude, or Larry David’s curmudgeonliness, it was something grittier. When W. Kamau Bell has an awkward moment, it’s more productively uncomfortable than, say, failing to acknowledge a fair weather acquaintance at a party. Historically, the veteran comedian with a political bent has used awkward conversations to break down barriers and find out who people really are–and what they need him to be. “This country gets better when we confront things we feel awkward about,” Bell says. “The seed of every protest is someone going ‘Hey can I talk to you about something that’s not working for me?'” Productively uncomfortable conversations are a specialty Bell serves up on his Emmy-nominated CNN show, United Shades of America. They’re something he also does on his podcast, Politically Re-Active, alongside cohost Hari Kondabolu. And these types of talks are particularly abundant in the pages of his just-released book of essays, The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell. Although Bell began writing the book long before November of 2016, it became a much more timely work following the election, when many people woke up to the fact that they don’t know their neighbors as well as they thought. “This is like The Matrix but less fun,” Bell says, laughing. “We didn’t all learn kung fu.” Although the book veers between straight-up memoir and trenchant essays about the issues currently dividing our nation–along with black superheroes and other illuminating diversions–one constant is awkward conversations. It’s clear from the book that Bell has learned a lot from wading through the muck of discomfort separating cultures, political beliefs, races, genders, and sexual orientations. Fast Company spoke with the comedian and author recently to find out more about how and why having these conversations can change a person’s life. Buy Lunch For Someone Who’s Nothing Like You Everybody resides in some kind of bubble, geography be damned. The only way to pop yours is by meeting different kinds of people and finding out what they know that you don’t. The only problem is, it doesn’t just happen automatically. “I think a lot of times people think like, ‘I asked that black guy at work, who I never talk to, to explain Black Lives Matter to me and he looked me like I was crazy,'” Bell says. “There are people around you everyday who you don’t talk to enough. The way to get to these awkward conversations is to first form friendships. So instead of not talking to that guy at work, actually have a conversation. You don’t start on the first day going ‘Tell me about your deepest, darkest secrets.’ You start with ‘Let’s go out to lunch.’ Buying somebody lunch will go a long way to them one day divulging their deepest, darkest secrets. At some point, you can with your good friends go ‘Can you explain BLM to me?’”

Allow People To Explain What New Words You Should Use The more you talk with people who don’t look or think exactly like you and share your confirmation bias, the more you’ll bump up against our hyperevolving language. That’s where things get interesting. “There’s a tendency in many of us, when somebody says there’s a new thing called cisgender, we’re like ‘What? Another new thing? I can’t learn another new thing!’” Bell says. “But if you’re friends with somebody who knows about that thing, they’ll explain it. Like when [comedian and TV host] Guy [Branum] explained cisgender to me the first nine times, I was like ‘I still don’t think I get it.’ But since this is my friend, Guy, I know he wants the best for me, so I’m not doing myself a service by not leaning into this office.” Allow People To Explain What Old Words You Should Not Use It’s difficult to consciously change the way you’re used to speaking–unless, that is, you listen to and ask questions about somebody’s case for doing so. “If you want to live a life where you can use whatever words you want and it doesn’t seem to be hurting you in any way, go for it. I’m not gonna get into a free speech argument, but for me it’s very clear,” Bell says. “Like with my friend, Martha Rynberg, and the word ‘bitch.’ She kept explaining why I should stop saying it, and I resisted. But eventually, I knew this was gonna be a thing that might lose me this friendship. Or at least it would alter this friendship from the thing I want it to be. At a certain point, you gotta ask: If you’re using the words you want, are you leading the life you want to be leading?” Shame Is Your Friend Awkward conversations about gender, race, sexual orientation, and politics are not always going to be fun. That’s why they’re awkward. Sometimes you’re just going to have to get your ass verbally kicked.

