PayPal cuts off French white nationalist group as era of political boycotts heats up

By Sean Captain1 minute Read

In the new era of booming political boycotts, left-leaning activists are targeting the funding sources that keep their right-wing opponents online and in business. They scored a recent victory in France when PayPal and two big European banks, France’s Credit Mutuel and Austria’s Sparkasse, dropped their service to the French white nationalist group Generation Identitaire (Generation Identity). Activist group SumOfUs says it will now target banking services that support U.S. white nationalist and other extreme-right sites, a topic we investigated recently.

