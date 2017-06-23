Smells like green spirit: Lime Skittles fans have hounded Mars Inc. into submission

Back in 2013, Wrigley/Mars Inc. decided to ruin lives and break up families by swapping out lime-flavored Skittles for green apple ones . The change induced tears, weeping, and wailing, rending of clothes, wearing of sack cloth and ashes, and whatever other forms of grieving Skittles devotees could unearth from Sophocles. In other words, some people complained about it on the internet.

Now fans of that “long lost” flavor have so aggravated Wrigley/Mars by flooding their social media channels with emoji-filled pleas (no emoji translator needed) that lime Skittles are coming back, albeit for a limited time. This summer Walmart (and only Walmart; take that Amazon!) will be selling “Long Lost Lime” packs of Skittles alongside packs of Skittles “Originals” (even, though, as purists will point out, lime was the original). It will tide us over until spicy Skittles are released.

Walmart seems to be making a push into the retro market since they were also the only outlet where ’90s enthusiasts could find Oreo O’s cereal and even Zima. It’s a way for the company to compete in the sizzling grocery-store wars, especially because ’90s kids and teens are now right in the target demographic.

IT’S LIME-AGEDDON AND LIME IS BACK. BUT ONLY AT WALMART FOR A LIMITED TIME. I’M SO EXCITED I FORGOT HOW TO TURN OFF CAPS LOCK! #BRINGBACKLIME A post shared by @skittles on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:03am PDT



[Photo: Skittles]