This Play Features Law Enforcement Officers Performing The Words Of Undocumented Immigrants

On the afternoon of April 30, in front of a crowd of over 100 people at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, Colorado, Mike Butler, the public safety chief of the nearby town of Longmont stood up and went to the microphone.

This is what he said:

Do you know who I am? Do you? Do you know who I am? Well, think before you say anything because of course, you don’t know who I am. You don’t know me. And yet all kinds of people, when they find out I was born in Mexico, they act like I’m a criminal. I am not a criminal. I am not a criminal!

I am not here to steal money or take anyone’s life for no reason. I am here to help, help anyone who needs my help. That is why I was born. Whether that be in Mexico or the U.S., I was born to help. That is simply who I am. There are so many people dying of hunger, living on the streets with no help, and yet people think I’m here so I can have a lot of kids and get food stamps without paying any taxes or so I can get a check from the government and spend it all on myself.

Butler was speaking from a monologue by Hugo Juarez, an undocumented immigrant who came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 12 years old. Juarez wrote the monologue for Do You Know Who I Am? a production run through the Boulder-based Motus Theater and made up of a series of true stories written and performed by local undocumented immigrants. Kirsten Wilson, the artistic director of Motus Theater, tells Fast Company that she first approached local immigrants-rights groups to work with a handful to narrativize and perform their experiences in 2013. For the past three years, she says, Motus has toured Do You Know Who I Am? and reached 4,000 people in a state where the population of undocumented immigrants hovers around 164,000–the 14th highest in the U.S.

“After the election in November, it became very clear that Motus Theater needed to be very strategic about how it was going to engage people in the conversation around immigration,” Wilson says. “In particular, we were worried about the connection between immigrants and criminality–it’s false and statistically inaccurate.” When he announced his bid for the presidency in June 2015, Donald Trump said: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best… They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” Over the course of his campaign and his regime, his rhetoric has not evolved.

So for the post-election iteration of Do You Know Who I Am? Motus Theater went straight to the heart of the issue and enlisted local law enforcement to read out the immigrants’ monologues. Wilson began by approaching Stan Garnett, the district attorney for Boulder County, who had long been active in supporting immigrant safety and who agreed to help reach out to other law enforcement leaders, as did Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Two police chiefs initially refused, Wilson says, but changed their mind after talking with Wilson, Garnett, and Pelle. The law enforcement officials involved, Wilson says, saw the performance as a way to “get a message out to the immigrant community that they are not working with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement].”