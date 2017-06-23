SpaceX live-stream: Watch the refurbished Falcon 9 rocket blast off here

Elon Musk’s private space-flight operation is gearing up for a doubleheader this weekend with the launch of two rockets. The first is a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket, which will blast off today from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There’s a two-hour launch window beginning at 2:10 p.m. ET. (A backup launch opportunity is scheduled for tomorrow at the same time.) If successful, the rocket will carry the first Bulgarian satellite into space. You can check it out via the live-stream below.