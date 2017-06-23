Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop $120 “Bio-Frequency Healing” sticker packs get shot down by NASA

Goop had claimed the costly “Body Vibes” stickers were “made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear” and because of that were able to “target imbalances” of the human body’s energy frequencies when they get thrown out of whack, reports Gizmodo . The thing is, NASA confirmed to Gizmodo that they “do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits” of astronauts.

But NASA didn’t stop there. When told that the founder of the company that makes the “Body Vibes” stickers sold by Goop claimed he “found a way to tap into the human body’s bio-frequency” but that “most of the research that has been collected is confidential and is held as company private information,” a former chief scientist at NASA’s human research division told Gizmodo: “Wow. What a load of BS this is.” For its part, a Goop spokesperson now says the stickers were never formally endorsed by them and “based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification.”

This isn’t the first time Goop has endorsed questionable claims, such as the claim that taking an Aleve is like “swallowing a hand-grenade.”