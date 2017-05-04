How I Survived My First Year As A Digital Nomad

“Did I forget anything?” Clothes—check. Laptop—check. Passport—check. Friends . . . emotion washed over me as I zipped up my suitcase and braced myself for another day of red-eyed goodbyes. I was about to leave Seoul, right around when I’d started to feel like I was finally settled in.

Fourteen months ago, I packed up my life in New York City and hit the road to start my own business as a digital nomad. Learning to navigate each new city’s metro system and overcoming international travel snags has gotten easier, but saying goodbye is still just as hard. With over a year under my belt now, here’s how I’m learning to cope with the peaks and valleys of my newfound career.

1. Find A Few Constants When Everything’s Changing

Seeing the world this past year has been amazing—I feel really lucky. There were many moments when I felt as high as a kite, but there were also plenty of times when the constant instability took its toll. In my first few months of traveling, I’d drop my bags at my new city’s accommodation and race out the door to see all the sights. It was fun, but being constantly on the move soon started to burn me out, and my work suffered.

Now, when I get to a new city, I unpack my bag, sign up for a gym, find a nearby grocery store for home-cooked meals, and get my life as close to “normal” as possible. Putting some kind of routine in place helps me be as productive as possible for my company, no matter where I am geographically. I try to stick to a normal workweek and leave exploring for the nights and weekends.

Fellow digital nomad Casey Rosengren, the founder of Hacker Paradise, a traveling community for developers, has learned the same lesson I have. “I think the most important thing is having a routine and prioritizing it wherever you go,” he says. “I will call gyms up in advance when I’m switching locations to make sure they have the gear I’m looking for, so once I land, I know where to go. Staying places longer and finding places with a kitchen goes a long way toward staying healthy.”

2. Opt For Longer Stays

One mistake I made when I first started traveling was to bounce around from place to place. That wasn’t just draining after a while, it often left me feeling lonely and disconnected. I quickly realized that spending a week or two in a new location wasn’t enough time to make strong connections.

Many digital nomads say that coping with loneliness is a real stumbling block to making the lifestyle work. We’ve all experienced it at some point in our journeys. “If you’re single and always on the go, it’s very difficult to form the bond and find someone lasting to date,” Anita Dhake, founder of a blog called The Power of Thrift, points out. Dating while nomading can be next to impossible. Elaina Giolando, who set out on a globetrotting career in her early 20s, recently told Fast Company that being single was a prerequisite: “I’m not necessarily single on purpose, but it definitely makes it easier to accept jobs that people with partners and families can’t.”