Want More Flexible Hours? Here’s How To Get Them Without Asking Your Boss

First, some good news: Job flexibility is more widespread than you think. Now for the bad news: Most employers don’t shout their flex-time offerings from the rooftops, so many employees don’t take advantage of them. But because your company’s policies might not be clearly spelled out, you may be able to build some more flexibility into your schedule on your own, then ask permission—or forgiveness—later.

Flextime’s Many (Hidden) Forms

Whether you admit it or not, work-life balance is probably pretty important to you. Employers know it’s important, too. Just take a look at the careers websites of major employers. You’ll often see photos of smiling employees, mission statements, and descriptions of what the company’s workplace culture is like.

But what’s typically missing is actual detail about the policies that make that culture what it is. No prospective hire can just hop on over to an employer’s website and find out whether they’d be able to leave at 4:30 p.m. two days a week to go to yoga class, or even at a consistent hour that lets them pick their kid up before daycare closes.

That doesn’t mean those options don’t exist. According to HR professionals surveyed by the Society for Human Resources Management, 56% of employers offered some type of flexible working arrangement in 2016. But when we crowdsource information about work-life balance and job flexibility on Fairygodboss, the employer review platform for women that I cofounded, employees more commonly say that their companies have flexible work cultures or that they’ve struck informal arrangements with their managers.

After all, job flexibility takes many forms. There are part-time jobs, remote roles, and formally compressed workweeks (where you put in 40 hours between Monday and Thursday), not to mention all those times you might just ask your boss, “Hey, could I work from home tomorrow?”

Related: These Work-Life Balance Strategies Help In Even The Most Demanding Jobs

And indeed, if you want a more flexible schedule, you certainly can ask for it. But many people worry about the stigma of doing so. Some even argue that employers should offer flexibility to everyone in order to preempt that fear. Instead, you might be able to take matters into your own hands. Here are a few questions to ask yourself before determining whether that’s the right move.