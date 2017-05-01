This Startup Wants To Be The Antidote To Exploitive On-Demand Platforms

Five years ago, Chanson Cooley gave up her job as a high-level executive assistant at talent agency Wilhelmina to become a massage therapist. On her way out, she tapped into the concierge services she had become friendly with and also hooked up with a booking agent. It was a good start, but she soon discovered that some potential clients wanted more than just a massage.

“Very early on I was kind of exposed to people wanting afternoon delights, which I wasn’t going to partake in,” she tells Fast Company. Concerned about her safety, she immediately decided to limit the kinds of clients she worked with to just women and the occasional couple. She also started sticking to trusted referrals. Over the years, as her business blossomed, Cooley continued to use a booking agent, who handled scheduling and payments for her, but that led to its own problems. “I wasn’t getting any new clients and she was taking 30%,” says Cooley, referring to her agent.

This issue of booking agents taking too much money from independent contractors isn’t a new or particularly unusual problem. But it’s one that is being exacerbated by a rash of on-demand platforms promising everything from last-minute massages to same-day house cleaning. In an era of widespread entrepreneurship, there are plenty of middlemen that will gladly connect you with more work—services like Handy, Zeel, and Glamsquad, to name a few—but they will also take a fat slice of your earnings. For workers trying to survive in the freelance economy, it can be a Faustian bargain.

“These people feel commoditized and marginalized by a lot of these on-demand platforms that take exorbitant fees and actually don’t want them to have relationships with their clients,” says Scott Belsky, founder of a new platform called Prefer, which seeks to be the antidote to exploitative intermediaries.

Prefer officially launches in New York today, flush with 600 active service professionals. The platform taps into a person’s address book and lets them recommend service providers to friends. Rather than connecting people to a giant matrix of anybodies, Prefer enables small networks of friends to selectively trade credentials for their favorite yoga instructors, handy-people, or home cleaners. So far 1,800 people have joined.

Prefer supports messaging and, for service providers, booking and transaction processing. In exchange for these services, it charges a 3% fee on credit card settlements to merchants and an additional 2% fee on any appointments made with new clients found on the platform.

Dacia Jarrett, who runs a small cleaning service, says the arrangement is “way better” than something like Handy. She joined the on-demand cleaning platform a few years ago when she was getting started as an independent cleaner. Jarrett says she was lured by the company’s $20 per hour wage promise, but she found that after handling her own taxes and covering the expense of materials, she wasn’t making enough to support herself.