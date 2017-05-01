Would You Get Picked? New Pedigree Ad Turns The Tables On Dog Adoption

WHAT: A new ad from Pedigree’s long-running “Feed the Good” campaign , that shows the emotional attachment of dog adoption goes both ways.

WHO: Pedigree, BBDO New York

WHY WE CARE: It’s a classic role-reversal, like Freaky Friday, The Change-Up, or Like Father Like Son. Except, y’know, with orphaned dogs. Sort of. Anyway, the point is when that pooch walks in the kennel Pedigree knows your heart’s about to grow a few sizes.