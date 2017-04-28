Elon Musk Reveals A Tunnel Network To End L.A.’s Traffic Jams

Elon Musk says he wants to dig a 3D network of holes underneath Los Angeles aimed at alleviating roadway traffic. He offered a conceptual look at what such a system of tunnels would look like in a video today at the 2017 TED Conference.

Elevators that look like simple parking spaces will take cars beneath street-level to underground roadways, where the cars will be speed along at 130 miles per hour. A person could theoretically get from Westwood to Los Angeles International Airport in 5 to 6 minutes—a commute that normally takes around 40 minutes.

But the question is how will he pull this off and how much will it cost? Musk says that he can drop the costs of of the project dramatically by correcting inefficiencies currently endemic to traditional tunneling. For one he plans to make the diameter of the tunnels only 12 feet wide, much smaller than the typical 26-28 feet. He also says that a machine that tunnels and reinforces continuously will allow the burrowing process to go more quickly—especially if he were to increase the power of such a machine (just yesterday, the Boring Company released an image of a gigantic digging machine).

When asked why underground rather than flying cars he said, “If there are a whole bunch of flying cars that’s not an anxiety reducing situation.”

Chris Anderson interviews Elon Musk at TED2017 – The Future You, April 24-28, 2017, Vancouver, BC, Canada.