Baby come back: Uber employees are passing around a petition to keep Travis Kalanick

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Some employees want to bring back ousted CEO Travis Kalanick. An email is reportedly circulating among Uber staff, asking them to sign a petition calling for Kalanick’s return. According to Axios, more than 1,000 current employees have signed. It appears there is a disconnect between employees who see Kalanick as an important driver of Uber’s business and the board members who feel he has become a liability. The internal turmoil over how to revamp Uber’s corporate culture and goals indicates a long and difficult road ahead for the ride-hailing company as it attempts to refashion its image. 

