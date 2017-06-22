Baby come back: Uber employees are passing around a petition to keep Travis Kalanick

Some employees want to bring back ousted CEO Travis Kalanick. An email is reportedly circulating among Uber staff, asking them to sign a petition calling for Kalanick’s return. According to Axios, more than 1,000 current employees have signed. It appears there is a disconnect between employees who see Kalanick as an important driver of Uber’s business and the board members who feel he has become a liability. The internal turmoil over how to revamp Uber’s corporate culture and goals indicates a long and difficult road ahead for the ride-hailing company as it attempts to refashion its image.