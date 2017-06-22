Beautycounter’s scientists invented a moisturizer that mimics your skin’s biology

Moisturizer is a tricky product. Our skin’s moisture levels change throughout the day, and depending on the season, many products that feel good in the morning don’t work by the afternoon or evening, when conditions change. The ideal product would adapt to your skin, identifying when it is drier or sweatier.

Beautycounter, a brand that focuses on creating safer beauty products, has been working on a solution. The challenge was made harder by the fact that the brand has a list of 1,500 ingredients that it will never include in a product because they are known to cause harm. But a Beautycounter scientist has managed to create a bio-mimicking formula that deploys ingredients in green olives, beetroot, and green rice. The moisturizer is supposed to match the structure of your skin and adapt to its hydration levels throughout the day. In a clinical study, the product appeared to keep users’ skin optimally hydrated for 26 hours.

There’s clearly a market for an adaptive moisturizer. Beautycounter sold out of the cream in 24 hours after it launched earlier this week. The brand is now feverishly working to make more to meet demand.

(Image via Beautycounter)