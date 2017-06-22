Here’s the full text of the new health care bill that GOP senators have been hiding from us 

After weeks of closed-door meetings, Senate Republicans have finally unveiled their revamped health care bill , which is intended to kill the Affordable Care Act.

The New York Times writes that the new 142-page bill would create a tax credit system enabling citizens to purchase their own insurance. It also, reports the Times, gets rid of many Obamacare benefits, including “maternity care, emergency services and mental health treatment.”

While it was initially touted as a complete rewrite of the House health care bill from last month, it looks to be quite similar. You can read the full text of the bill here.